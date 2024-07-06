The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will soon release the admit card for the posts of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from July 10, 2024. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 18 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Architect admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference