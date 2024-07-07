The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the official notification for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025 today, July 7. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in from July 15 to October 15, 2024.

According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024 — from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: No age limit has been set for the application process.

Educational qualification:

For UG Programme (5 year Integrated Law Degree) - Candidates who have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% of marks or its equivalent grade.

For PG Programme (One year LLM Degree) - An LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Online application Fee for both UG and PG Programmes is Rs 4000 for all unreserved cateogory candidates and Rs 3500 for SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Once live, click on the CLAT 2025 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About CLAT 2025

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT 2025 exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. The sections include English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2025-2026 shall be through the CLAT 2025.