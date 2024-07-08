Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the Head Constable (Education and Stress Counselor) 2024 posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in till August 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 112 vacancies, of which 96 vacancies are for Male candidates and 16 for Female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on August 5, 2024: 20 to 25 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification as on August 5, 2024: Degree from a recognised University or equivalent with Psychology as a subject or degree from a recognised university with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent.

Steps to apply for Head Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference