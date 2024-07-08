TSPSC Group 1 Prelims result 2024 announced; 31382 qualified for Mains
Candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results of the Group-I Services posts in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 9, 2024, in 31 districts of Telangana State. A total of 31,382 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Examination.
The Group 1 Main Examination will be conducted from October 21 to 27 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates can download their hall tickets one week before the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.
Steps to download Group I Prelims result 2024
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 1 Prelims 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
