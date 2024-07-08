The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has started the online registration process for the BCG Technician Main Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in till August 7, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is July 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 255 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for BCG Technician Main Exam 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Live Advertisements’ tab Click on the apply link for the BCG Technician Main Exam 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BCG Technician Main Exam 2024.