The Delhi High Court has announced the Stage IV interview schedule for the Senior Personal Assistant exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website nta.ac.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in .

The Stage IV interviews are being conducted for candidates who appeared for document verification process on June 23, 2024. The interviews are scheduled to be held on July 12 and 20, 2024 at the Delhi High Court. The Stage III exam was conducted on May 12, 2024.

“Call Letter for the interview will be sent to the individual candidates in due course through Email. No request for change of dates of Interview will be entertained. Reporting time and venue for the interview will be as per Call Letter,” reads the announcement.

Steps to download SPA Stage IV interview dates

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Senior Personal Assistant interview schedule The interview announcement document will appear on screen Scroll to check the document for your name and interview date Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Stage IV interview schedule.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.