The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming National Common Entrance Test 2024 ( NCET 2024 ). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in .

The NTA NCET exam 2024 is now scheduled to be conducted on July 10. Earlier, the NCET 2024 exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12. This year, a total of 40,233 candidates have registered for the NCET 2024.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2024-25 on 10 July 2024. Candidates are advised to download their respective Admit Cards from: https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ by using their respective Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read the Instructions contained therein carefully,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the NCET admit card notice.

Steps to download NTA NCET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to ‘Login’ to candidate portal Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to download admit card The NCET 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NCET admit card 2024.

About NTA NCET 2024

The NCET 2024 is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25. It covers a total of 66 subjects comprising of 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.