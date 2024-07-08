IDBI Bank SCO registration 2024 underway for 31 posts; here’s the apply link
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in till July 15, 2024.
IDBI Bank will soon conclude the online registrations for the recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in till July 15, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Finance & Accounts: 07
Audit-Information System: 03
Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 02
Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG): 09
Security: 02
Fraud Risk Management Group: 08
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Intimation Charges Only) is Rs 200 and for all other candidates is Rs 1000 (Application Fees + Intimation Charges). More details in the official notice.
Steps to apply for IDBI SCO posts 2024
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II)
Click on application link and register yourself to proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.