The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or (JPSCTAACCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 11, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JPSCTAACCE admit card 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JPSCTAACCE 2023 admit card for July 11th exam.