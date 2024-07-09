The North Eastern Railway (NER) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Apprentices in various trades. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in till July 11, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1104 Apprentice posts in various trades across various departments of North Eastern Railway.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be above the age of 15 years and below the age of 24 years as on June 12, 2024, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualifications: - The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as processing fee. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Go to RRC and click on the notification for ‘ Act Apprentice Training Notification t’ Click on the application link for Apprentice recruitment Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NER Apprentice recruitment.