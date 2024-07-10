The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has announced the final results of the Police Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police under Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in .

The PET was conducted from June 10 to 19, 2024. recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Steps to download SI PET final result 2024

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SI PET 2023 result link under the Bihar Police tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI PET final result 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.