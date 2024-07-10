The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Radiographer recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the revised answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

The Radiographer exam 2023 was conducted on May 5, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 414 vacancies of Radiographer out of which 378 vacancies are for open and reserved categories while 36 vacancies are for special category candidates. The provisional answer key was released on May 10 and objections were invited till May 17, 2024.

“In consideration of the objections received in response to the Answer Keys published vide Notification No.622/OSSSC, dt. 10.05.2024 of the Commission, Revised Answer Key is hereby published in the web portal of the Commission. Candidates will be able to visit the link by clicking the menu "Revised Answer Key for Radiographer-2023" in the candidate's home page by logging in to the website of OSSSC by using their User ID and Password,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Radiographer 2023 final answer key

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ section Key in your registration details and login Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference