The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the Class 10th supplementary exam 2024 today, July 10. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in .

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held from June 14 to 21, 2024. The supplementary exam was conducted for students who wanted to improve their scores from the SSCL exam 1 conducted March 25 to April 6, this year.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC exam results

Visit the official websites karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on /SSLC 2024 BEST OF EXAM – 1 & 2 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 10/07/2024 Key in your registration details and login The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Karnataka SSLC exam 2 results.