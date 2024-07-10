The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit cards for the PET (Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test) of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today, July 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The PET/PST exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 18 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Steps to download Upper PCS 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Once live, click on the Upper PCS 2024 PET admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 admit card.