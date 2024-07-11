The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has declared the results of the recently conducted Sub-Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results and final answer keys from the official websites ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

The Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2024 was conducted from June 27 to 29, 2024, at different centres across the nation. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

“Call letters to the candidates shortlisted for PST / PET, which will be conducted by the CAPFs in due course, will be issued by the Nodal CAPF (i.e., CRPF). Candidates are advised to visit the CRPF website (i.e., https://rect.crpf.gov.in) for further information. Representations received from the candidates with regard to Tentative Answer Keys of the Computer Based Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary before preparing the Final Answer Keys. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CAPF, GD result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ link Key in your credentials and proceed to view the result The SSC CAPF, GD 2024 exam result will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC GD final answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

Disclaimer: Some of the links have crashed due to heavy web traffic, candidates are advised to retry the links in some time.