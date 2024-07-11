The Border Security Force ( BSF ) has re-opened the online application window for the Group-B & C combatised (non gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Para-Medical Staff 2024 today, July 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bsf.gov.in till July 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 99 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are for SI (Staff Nurse) posts, 38 for ASI (Lab Tech), and 47 for ASI (Physiotherapy).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, Age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates applying for SI (Staff Nurse) will have to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 is applicable for all Group C posts plus Rs 47.20 service charge.

Steps to apply for SI, ASI posts 2024

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against “Group-B & C combatised (non gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Para-Medical Staff 2024” Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI, ASI posts 2024.