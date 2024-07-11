The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Head Teacher posts in Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master posts in Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam for Head Master and Head Teacher posts were conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively — from 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

The Commission has also invited objections (if any) against the released answer key from candidates who appeared for the exam. Candidates can record their suggestions/objections (along with documentary evidence) by logging into the candidate portal from today, July 11 to July 17. No objections will be encouraged after the deadline has passed.

Steps to download BPSC answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master exam 2024 answer key Select the subject to view the answer key Check and download a copy for your perusal Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

