The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar ( CSBC ) has announced the exam dates for the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 today, July 11. According to the notification, the exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2024.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in October 2023. However, due to reports of misconduct in the examinations the exams were cancelled until further notice. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts. The admit cards will be released sequentially for each exam according to the notification. The candidates are required to report to their respective centres at 9.30 AM on the day of the examination.

Here’s the CSBC notice.

Exam and Admit Card Schedule Exam Date Admit Card Download date Exam Time August 7, 2024 July 31, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 11, 2024 August 4, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 18, 2024 August 11, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 21, 2024 August 14, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 25, 2024 August 18, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM August 28, 2024 August 21, 2024 12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.