CSBC Bihar Police Constable re-exam schedule out; here’s everything you need to know
According to the notification, the exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2024.
The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has announced the exam dates for the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 today, July 11. According to the notification, the exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2024.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in October 2023. However, due to reports of misconduct in the examinations the exams were cancelled until further notice. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts. The admit cards will be released sequentially for each exam according to the notification. The candidates are required to report to their respective centres at 9.30 AM on the day of the examination.
Exam and Admit Card Schedule
|Exam Date
|Admit Card Download date
|Exam Time
|August 7, 2024
|July 31, 2024
|12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM
|August 11, 2024
|August 4, 2024
|12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM
|August 18, 2024
|August 11, 2024
|12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM
|August 21, 2024
|August 14, 2024
|12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM
|August 25, 2024
|August 18, 2024
|12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM
|August 28, 2024
|August 21, 2024
|12.00 Noon - 2.00 PM
Selection Process
The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.