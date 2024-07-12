The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2023, for recruitment of Group B, Group C Specialist posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 2763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam. The CGL Prelims exam 2023 was conducted on June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

The detailed schedule of CGL 2023 Main exam will be released in due course of time.

Steps to download CGL Prelims Result 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE 2023 Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Check the result Take a printout for future reference