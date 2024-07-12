The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has released the admit cards for the recruitment of School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) through Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc .

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State.

Steps to download TS DSC admit card 2024

Selection Process

The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time.