The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2024 will be announced today, July 12 at 4.00 PM. Once declared, candidates can check and download their results from the official website nestexam.in.

The exam was conducted on June 30.

Steps to download NEST 2024 result

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the NEST 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The application window opened on April 3 and the registrations were concluded on June 3, 2024.

About NEST

NEST is a compulsory computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.