Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) Main exam (Advt. No.-09/2023). Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from July 25 to 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download JE Mains exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.