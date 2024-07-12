TPSC JE Mains exam schedule 2024 out; check details here
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) Main exam (Advt. No.-09/2023). Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from July 25 to 27, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.
Steps to download JE Mains exam schedule 2024
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer 2024 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JE Main schedule 2024.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.