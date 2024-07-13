The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the preliminary admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Specialist Recruitment Examination-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The OSSC CHSL Preliminary Exam 2024 will be conducted on July 21 in a single session — 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 posts in the Commission.

Steps to download OSSC CHSL 2024 admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in Once live, on the homepage, click on the notification to download CHSL admit card 2024 Key in your user credentials and login to proceed The OSSC CHSL 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHSL Prelims admit card 2024.