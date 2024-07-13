The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Professor (Information Technology) in Higher Education Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from July 15 to 18 upto 5.00 PM. 4. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on July 12, 2024.

Steps to download Assistant Professor answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference