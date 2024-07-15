The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar ( CSBC ) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in .

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to 28 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The candidates are required to report to their respective centres at 9.30 AM on the day of the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.