IDBI Bank SCO registration window closes today; apply now at idbibank.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website idbibank.in.
Today, July 15, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II) in IDBI Bank. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Finance & Accounts: 07
Audit-Information System: 03
Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 02
Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG): 09
Security: 02
Fraud Risk Management Group: 08
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Intimation Charges Only) is Rs 200 and for all other candidates is Rs 1000 (Application Fees + Intimation Charges). More details in the official notice.
Steps to apply for IDBI SCO posts 2024
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II)
Click on application link and register yourself to proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.