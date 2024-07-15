The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has released the exam schedule of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2025. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to 16, 2025.

“GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th, 2025,” reads the notification.

GATE 2025 will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati , IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, this year. The results were declared on March 23, 2024.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.