JSSC JPSTAACCE: Last day to raise objections against answer key today, link here
Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key on the official website jssc.nic.in upto midnight today.
Today, July 15, is the last date to raise objections against the released provisional answer key of the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or (JPSCTAACCE 2023) held by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key on the official website jssc.nic.in upto midnight today.
The JSSC JPSCTAACCE 2023 was conducted on July 11, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JPSCTAACCE answer key 2023
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE answer key 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Raise objections (if any)
Direct link to download JPSCTAACCE 2023 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.