Today, July 15, is the last date to raise objections against the released provisional answer key of the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or (JPSCTAACCE 2023) held by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key on the official website jssc.nic.in upto midnight today.

The JSSC JPSCTAACCE 2023 was conducted on July 11, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JPSCTAACCE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download JPSCTAACCE 2023 answer key.