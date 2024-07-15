The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the exam date for the Civil Judge Main exam 2023. According to the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 25, 2024.

The CGPSC Civil Judge Main exam registration window was open from June 13 to 28, 2024. The Civil Judge recruitment Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on on September 3, 2023 in in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

The Civil Judge Main exam will be conducted on August 25 in Bilaspur and Raipur districts of Chhattisgarh. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards 10 days before the exam date from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGPSC admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains admit card 2023 Key in your registration details and login to view admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference