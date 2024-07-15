The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) is likely to release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ) round 1 seat allotment result today, July 15. Once out, candidates can check and download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 16 to 19, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 1 can be done on July 21. The round 2 and round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on July 25 and August 5, respectively.

The classes for session 2024-25 will commence on August 21, 2024.

Direct link to JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP 2024 round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEECUP 2024 round 1 seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the seat allotment result Take a printout for future reference