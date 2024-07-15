The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the exam schedule for the post of Junior Instructor 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 24 to 27 in CBT cum OMR mode. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1821 Junior Instructor posts.

Steps to download RSMSSB Jr Instructor exam schedule

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Instructor 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RSMSSB Junior Instructor exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the mark sheet of the Informatic Assistant 2023 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results and mark sheets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was conducted on January 21, 2024.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the typing test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3415 posts.

Direct link to Informatic Assistant 2023 mark sheet.