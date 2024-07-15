Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male and female Law Graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch today, July 15. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till August 13 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies, of which, 5 posts are for male candidates and 5 for female candidates. Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 4 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21 to 27 years as on January 1, 2025 (Born not earlier than 02 Jan 1998 and not later than 01 Jan 2004; both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). In addition, CLAT PG Score of preceding year is mandatory for all candidates. The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/ University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Here’s Indian Army JAG 34 notification.

Steps to apply for Indian Army JAG

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course Fill up the application, submit the form and take a printout