The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the admit card for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CGSET 2024). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in .

CGSET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 11.15 AM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download for CG SET admit card 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGSET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGSET admit card 2024.