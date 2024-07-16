Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the Preliminary exam result of the Child Development Project Officer posts under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates candidates will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 4. The admit card will be released on July 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 10.

Steps to download CDPO Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO Prelims result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDPO Prelims result 2024.