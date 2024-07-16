APSC JE answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by July 18
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by July 18, 2024.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts under Public Health Engineering Department under Advt. No. 29/2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, on or before July 18, 2024. The exam was conducted on July 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 264 Junior Engineer posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JE answer key 2024
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JE answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to JE (Mechanical Engineering) answer key 2024.
Direct link to JE (Civil Engineering) answer key 2024.
Direct link to JE (Electrical Engineering) answer key 2024.
Direct link to JE (Chemical Engineering) answer key 2024.
Direct link to JE (General Studies) answer key 2024.
Direct link to JE Objection Window 2024.
