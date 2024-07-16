NBEMS recruitment 2024 underway for various posts; send in your applications before August 25
Eligible candidates can download the application proforma and other details from the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts on deputation. Eligible candidates can download the application proforma and other details from the official website natboard.edu.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts on deputation.
Vacancy Details
- Additional Director (Non-Medical) - 2 posts
- Joint Director (Medical) - 2 posts
- Joint Director (Non-Medical) - 3 posts
- Deputy Director (Non-Medical) - 5 posts
- Assistant Director ( Non-Medical) - 3 posts
- Section Officer - 3 posts
- Section Officer (OL) - 1 post
- Senior Assistant - 14 posts
- Multi-Skill Assistant - 3 posts
Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, professional requirements, and other details from the official notification linked below:
Here’s the NBEMS recruitment notice 2024.
Steps to apply for NBEMS recruitment
- Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
- Click on the notification for ‘Recruitment to various posts on Deputation’
- Download a copy of the form and fill it up with required documents
- Send the duly filled form along with all the necessary proofs and documents to the prescribed address
Application Details
- The last date for receipt of application will be 45 days from the date of publication of vacancy notice i.e. August 25, 2024 (the application must be received before the prescribed date)
- The crucial date for determining the eligibility will be the last date of the receipt of the application.
- Application duly certified by the employer along with ‘NOC and verification of the details by the Cadre controlling authority’ in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents must be enclosed with the application form
- Application must reach “Additional Director (Admin.), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NAMS Building, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi – 110029” before August 25, 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.