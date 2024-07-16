The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh is likely to release the seat allotment result of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024. Once out, candidates can download the seat allotment result from the official website polycetap.nic.in .

The process of self-reporting and reporting at college will start on July 18 and conclude on July 20, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AP POLYCET seat allotment result

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the seat allotment result Take a printout for future reference

The test is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2024-2025.