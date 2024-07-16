The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Stenography Proficiency Test of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in from July 22 onwards.

The Stenography Proficiency Test is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 8 in three shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.00 PM to 1.00 PM, and 3.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The Steno Proficiency Test will be held at NERIST Online Test Centre, Mechanical Engg. Department, NERIST, Nirjuli.

Here’s the APSSB CGL 2024 admit card notification.

Here’s the APSSB CGL 2024 Stenography Proficiency Test schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies. The tentative written test date is September 8, 2024.

Steps to download APSSB CGL 2024 admit card

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Arunachal APSSB CGL 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference