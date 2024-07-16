The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25 today, July 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture or bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture or Bachelor degree in Agriculture Engineering or or Bachelor in Science in Forestry from any recognised University or Institution.

Steps to apply for ASCO posts 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Go to the “Apply Online” tab On the homepage, click on the ASCO 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OPSC ASCO 2024.