OPSC recruitment begins for 81 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 16, 2024.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25 today, July 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 16, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture or bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture or Bachelor degree in Agriculture Engineering or or Bachelor in Science in Forestry from any recognised University or Institution.
Steps to apply for ASCO posts 2024
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
Go to the “Apply Online” tab
On the homepage, click on the ASCO 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for OPSC ASCO 2024.
