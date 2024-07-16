The Steel Authority of India Limited ( SAIL ) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment of Management Trainees (Technical) via GATE 2024 scores. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sailcareers.com till July 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 249 Management Trainee (Technical) posts through GATE 2024 scores.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sailcareers.com Register yourself on the website by clicking ‘Login’ Login using your registration details Select the post, fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the completed form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SAIL MT recruitment 2024.