The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted as per Revised Schedule where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

