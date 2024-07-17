The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2024 or FMGE June 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in . Applicants will be able to download their score cards from July 24, 2024.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2024 Session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 24th July, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

FMGE JUNE 2024 was conducted on July 6, 2024.

Steps to download FMGE June result 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the FMGE tab Click on the FMGE June 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FMGE June result 2024.