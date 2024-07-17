Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the document verification schedule for the contractual Nurse (GNM) recruitment exam. Eligible candidates will be able to fill the scrutiny form and upload necessary documents on the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in from July 19 to 25, 2024 (utpo 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3646 posts, of which 2058 vacancies are for the post of ANM and 1588 vacancies are for the post of GNM. A total of 4000 candidates have qualified to appear for the Document Verification process for GNM recruitment. The exams were conducted on February 3 and the provisional selection list was released on June 14, 2024.

The document verification process will be held digitally and selected candidates will be called for a formal interview after verification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to participate in GNM DV process

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login using your registration details and proceed Click on ‘My Recruitment’ and go to ‘Detailed Form cum Scrutiny’ Fill out the form and attach the necessary documents as directed Check your details and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference