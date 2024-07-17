The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company ( MahaTransco ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Senior Technician, Technician 1, Technician 2, Vidyut Sahayak and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mahatransco.in till August 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3643 vacancies in the Company. The MahaTransco Technician exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of August/September 2024.

Vacancy Details

Under Advt. No. - 07/2024 : 604 posts

Under Advt. No. - 08/2024 : 2623 posts

Under Advt. No - 10/2024 : 417 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, educational qualifications, age limit, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notifications linked below:

Direct link to Advt No 07/2024.

Direct link to Advt No 08/2024.

Direct link to Advt No 10/2024.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 whereas Reserved Caste, SEBC & EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Application Fee shall not be applicable to Divyang persons for whom the post is reserved.

Visit the official website mahatransco.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ tab Go to ‘Notification For On-line application against Advertisement No. 07/2024, 08/2024 and 10/2024’ Click on the link to apply online and register yourself to proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MahaTransco recruitment 2024.