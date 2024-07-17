The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the IIT Delhi recruitment exam for Technical Officer posts (Non-Teaching Posts 2023) today, July 17. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in .

The IIT Delhi Technical Officer recruitment exam was conducted on February 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 89 posts for non-teaching staff in IIT Delhi.

“The candidates applied online for the non-teaching posts in the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi recruitment exam 2023 are hereby informed that the Examination was conducted by National Testing Agency on 24 February 2024 in CBT mode are hereby informed that the result of Selected Candidates for the Post Technical Officer is hereby declared today i.e. 17.07.2024,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download IIT Delhi recruitment result

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for IIT Delhi recruitment Now click on the result notification for Non-teaching posts The IIT Delhi recruitment 2023 results will appear on screen Check your result and download a copy of the selection list Take a printout for future reference

