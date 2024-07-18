The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has released the admit cards for the Kerala SET July 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in .

The test is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2024.

There shall be two papers for the SET July 2024 — Paper I and II. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts — (A) General Knowledge and (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Steps to download Kerala SET July admit card 2024

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SET Jul 2024 tab Click on the Kerala SET July 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Kerala SET July admit card 2024.