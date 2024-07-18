The Indian Air Force has released admit card for the first batch of Phase II testing for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

“ADMIT CARDS FOR FIRST BATCH OF PHASE-II TESTING FOR AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 IS AVAILABLE IN CANDIDATES’ LOGIN ID. ADMIT CARDS FOR SECOND BATCH WILL BE ISSUED ON 29 JULY 2024 AT 1100H. FOR LOGIN [CLICK HERE],” reads the notification.

Steps to download Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 will be published in November.