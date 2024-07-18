The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the Additional Private Secretary Exam-2024 post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till August 7, 2024.

Applicants can make changes to their application forms from August 12 to 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 99 Additional Private Secretary posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for UKPSC APS posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APS registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference