Indian Post has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Brach Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July Schedule I 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on August 5, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with application Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for India Post GDS recruitment 2024.