The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in from September 13 to October 3, 2024.

The tentative date of the written examination is December 8, 2024. The PET/ PST date is January 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.